Justin Hartley and girlfriend Sofia Pernas are still going strong! The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a romantic tribute to the "This Is Us" star in honor of his 44th birthday on Jan. 29. She posted a close-up selfie of the actor cheesing hard for the camera and wrote, "Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab. That smile!!! Lights up my sky." It appears that Sofia also has the full support of Justin's 16-year-old daughter Isabella, who commented on the sweet post with a blue heart emoji. The couple, who previously starred together on "The Young and the Restless" in 2015, first sparked dating rumors in May 2020 when they were spotted kissing.

