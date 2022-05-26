Also available on the nbc app

"This Is Us" ended its six-year run on Tuesday night, and the drama wrapped things up on just the right note. "I thought it was a perfect ending. I think it's so hard to wrap up a series," star Justin Hartley told Access Hollywood of the series finale. He added, "It's a special show and a special moment in my life that I'll never forget." Justin also reflected on shooting his last scene with Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown and said it would be "so strange" not to work with them anymore.

