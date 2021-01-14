‘High School Musical’s’ Joshua Bassett Undergoes Surgery For Mystery Illness
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s marriage is officially over. The couple has finalized their divorce after their spilt in 2019, according to US Weekly. “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source told the magazine. The duo tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Malibu in 2017 and were married for two years before calling it quits.