Justin and Hailey Bieber just had one high-profile meet-up! The "Peaches" singer and his supermodel wife spent time with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte, while in Paris this week. According to French news outlet BFMTV, Justin was the one who requested the meeting at the Élysée Palace, and while there, the four discussed youth issues. For the occasion, Justin wore a suit and a button-up shirt, which he styled with a beaded necklace and bright blue and white Nikes. Hailey bared her midriff in a camel-colored cocktail dress with an open back and wore matching heels.

