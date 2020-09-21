Also available on the nbc app

Another member of the Duggar family has found love! Justin Duggar, 17, has announced that he has officially entered a courtship with 19-year-old Claire Spivey. In a sneak peek at this week's Season 11 finale of "Counting On," the teen told his whole family about his romantic update over video chat. He also gushed about her in a new video on TLC.com, saying, "God brought Claire into my life, and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. And ever since then, I just knew that she was the one."

Appearing: