Carl Lentz, a pastor known for his celebrity followers and famous friends including Justin Bieber, has been fired due to past "moral failures" and "Breaches of trust" from his position at the megachurch Hillsong in New York. "Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz. This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl," a statement on the church's website read.

