Justin Bieber is all about spreading the love! The singer invited his ex-girlfriend Caitlin beadles to his wedding to Hailey Baldwin. She raved about the "gluten free cornbread" that was served at the reception on her Instagram story. Justin and Caitlin were first reportedly linked to each other back in the late aughts. They've clearly remained friends and on good terms after their split.

