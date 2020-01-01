Also available on the NBC app

Over the course of the past decade, Justin Bieber skyrocketed from a teen idol to one of the biggest names in music. The "I Don’t Care" singer raked in 15 American Music Awards and 13 Billboard Music Awards, became the youngest artist to have a YouTube video hit one billion views and even got married to Hailey Baldwin! As we reach a new decade, Access Hollywood looks back on our favorite interviews with Justin from the 2010s.

