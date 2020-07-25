Also available on the NBC app

Kanye West got a visit from one of his most famous friends – Justin Bieber! The rapper shared a photo of his fellow music superstar lounging with pal Damon Dash at Kanye's Wyoming ranch this week, where Kanye has been staying amid growing concerns for his mental health. Justin himself hasn't spoken publicly about his drop-in, but he did share a series of nature-filled snaps with wife Hailey Bieber and has previously been candid about his own struggle with depression.

