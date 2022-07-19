Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is going back on tour! The 28-year-old singer announced on the Justice World Tour Instagram account on Tuesday that his tour will resume at the Lucca Festival in Italy on July 31. According to the post, the "Peaches" singer will complete the international leg of the tour this year. Details regarding the rescheduled U.S. shows will be announced soon. The tour was postponed in June following Justin's Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which caused him to suffer partial facial paralysis.

