Justin Bieber Sports A Blinged Out Grill At His Wedding To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber posted new snaps from his wedding day to Hailey Baldwin where he's rocking some custom grills on his bottom teeth. Hailey also had plenty of bling she was sporting her majorly huge rock of an engagement ring. "Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber," he wrote. That wasn't the only unique accessory the couple had at their soiree, the model had a custom moto jacket she wore at the reception that reads, "wife" in bedazzled letters.

