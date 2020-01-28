Also available on the nbc app

As devastated fans around the world continue to mourn the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, many are supporting an idea for a lasting tribute to the late basketball icon. Almost 2 million have signed a Change.org petition to honor Kobe's legacy by memorializing him as the NBA's famous logo. Currently, the symbol features the prominent silhouette of Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Jerry West. The already-successful campaign has garnered signatures from big celebrities, who were friends and fans of the Black Mamba. From Justin Bieber to Meek Mill, they have used their platforms to spread the word on social media.

