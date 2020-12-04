Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber has had enough. The music superstar sounded off after a social media troll told Selena Gomez fans to bully Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber. Justin took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday with a lengthy message describing his reaction to a video he saw in which someone encouraged their followers to "bombard" an Instagram Live Hailey was scheduled to appear in and "go after her." Justin explained in his post that he wanted to convey a sense of what he and Hailey deal with on a day-to-day basis, adding that it's difficult for him to take the high road when the person he loves most in the world is being threatened. The 26-year-old went on to ask fans for their support and to keep him and Hailey in their prayers as the couple continues living their life in the public eye.

Appearing: