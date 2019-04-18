Justin Bieber Slams Laura Ingraham Over Nipsey Hussle Segment: 'You Should Be Fired'

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to sound off on a recent segment Laura Ingraham did on the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Laura Ingraham, fox news, the ingraham angle, Laura Ingraham nipsey hussle, nipsey hussle, nipsey hussle Laura Ingraham, politics, musicians, Laura Ingraham controversy, Laura Ingraham scandal, justin bieber, justin bieber Laura Ingraham, Laura Ingraham justin bieber
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.