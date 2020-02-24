Justin Bieber Sings An Emotional Ballad At Kanye's Sunday Service

Also available on the NBC app

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at Kanye West's Sunday service, giving an emotional performance of Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It." The singer and Kim Kardashian shared clips from Biebs' performance on Instagram, and in one clip, Justin is seen jumping off stage to hug Kanye. Justin's surprise ballad caps off a great weekend for the pop star, as his album "Changes" hit the top of the Billboard 200 list.

Appearing: