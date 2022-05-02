Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is dishing on his life, his music and kids! When Access Hollywood special correspondent Jason Kennedy noted that the singer – who wants to start a family one day – is great with little ones, he said, "I've had a bunch of little siblings, and so I think that helps, but I've always just had a love for kids. It's purity – you look at them, it's like, it's a miracle." Justin, who just dropped a new track and music video called "Honest," also shared details on his Justice World Tour.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution