Justin Bieber Says It's Getting 'Harder To Eat' With Ramsay Hunt Facial Paralysis: 'Pray For Me'

CLIP06/11/22

Justin Bieber is opening up about his health struggles. The music superstar gave new details about his experience with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, telling fans in an Instagram Story post on Friday that it's been getting "progressively harder to eat" with the condition and he's "extremely" frustrated. "Please pray for me," he added, alongside a single-tear emoji. Justin previously revealed that half his face is paralyzed due to the illness.

