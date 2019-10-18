Justin Bieber Says He & Taylor Swift Have 'Always' Been 'Homies'

Also available on the NBC app

No "Bad Blood" here! Justin Bieber says he and Taylor Swift have "always" been "homies." When asked by paparazzi if things are "cool" between him and his fellow pop superstar, Justin said it's all good. "Other people's drama is not my drama," he said. The "Sorry" singer's update comes months after Taylor called out Justin's longtime manager, Scooter Braun, for acquiring the rights to her entire pre-"Lover" music catalog.

Appearing: