Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is opening up to his fans like never before. The "Yummy" singer took to Instagram to reveal that he's been battling Lyme disease, an infection commonly spread by ticks. "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth, etc., they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," he wrote. "Not only that but I had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy and overall health." The pop star promised to explain more about his illness in his upcoming docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons." The 10-part project premieres on YouTube on Jan. 27, 2020.

Appearing: