Justin Bieber is sharing a serious health update. The music superstar revealed he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which has resulted in "full paralysis" on half his face. Justin posted a candid Instagram video on Friday to explain the condition and its symptoms, illustrating to his 240 million followers that he's not able to blink, smile or move his nostril on one side of his face.

