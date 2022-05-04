Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is getting honest about his time as a newlywed. While chatting with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, the 28-year-old singer revealed that he struggled a bit after realizing his marriage to Hailey Baldwin wouldn't fix all his problems. "I remember when I first got married I had a little bit of an emotional breakdown, because I thought marriage was going to fix all of my problems and it didn't," he shared.

