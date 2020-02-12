Also available on the NBC app

Harper Beckham is a serious Belieber! The 8-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham attended an intimate Justin Bieber concert with her dad and brother Cruz on Tuesday and not only did she get a great view, but Harper herself took to the stage! David was able to snap a video of Justin pulling his daughter on to the stage, twirling her, and giving her a bear hug before returning to his set. Harper could hardly stop smiling when it was all over!

