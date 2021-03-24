Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is known for his love of tattoos – but there are some lines he won't cross! While chatting about his body art on SiriusXM Hits 1's "The Morning Mash Up" this week, the "Peaches" singer revealed that he made a promise to himself never to get inked on his hands. "I promised myself, I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands, and so I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands. Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos no my hands. But that's really one of my only places left [without tattoos] – or my feet, or my legs,” he said.

Appearing: