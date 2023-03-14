Main Content

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber All Smiles On Walk In Los Angeles After Night At Oscars After Party

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are leaving the drama behind. The pair were all smiles as they were photographed on a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday amid their Selena Gomez drama. Their outing comes one day after they were spotted out at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Afterparty Sunday night. The party was Hailey’s first public appearance since new drama unfolded between her and Justin's ex, Selena Gomez.

Tags: justin bieber, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Vanity Fair, Oscars, 2023 academy awards, Kylie Jenner
