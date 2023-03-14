Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are leaving the drama behind. The pair were all smiles as they were photographed on a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday amid their Selena Gomez drama. Their outing comes one day after they were spotted out at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Afterparty Sunday night. The party was Hailey’s first public appearance since new drama unfolded between her and Justin's ex, Selena Gomez.

