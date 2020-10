Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are inviting fans to take a peek inside their day-to-day lives. The couple dropped a new Facebook Watch series dubbed "The Biebers On Watch," which features the pair opening up about all the highs and lows of the relationship. In the first episode of twelve, the couple ventured out to a lake near their home in Toronto for a boat ride to get candid both their marriage.

Appearing: