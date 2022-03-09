Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Justin Bieber Gushes About 'Beautiful Wife' Hailey Bieber At Concert: 'I Love You So Much Baby'

CLIP03/08/22
Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is smitten over his baby, Hailey Bieber. The 28-year-old superstar dedicated the final song from night one of his sold-out Los Angeles concert to his wife on Monday. "This last song, I want to dedicate to my beautiful wife, she's out there somewhere... I love you so much baby," he said. In a video captured by Justin's manager Scooter Braun, the 25-year-old model was dancing and singing along to the final song, "Anyone," as pictures of her and Justin played out on the stage.

Appearing:
Tags: justin bieber, Hailey Bieber, justice world tour, Scooter Braun
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.