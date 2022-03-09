Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is smitten over his baby, Hailey Bieber. The 28-year-old superstar dedicated the final song from night one of his sold-out Los Angeles concert to his wife on Monday. "This last song, I want to dedicate to my beautiful wife, she's out there somewhere... I love you so much baby," he said. In a video captured by Justin's manager Scooter Braun, the 25-year-old model was dancing and singing along to the final song, "Anyone," as pictures of her and Justin played out on the stage.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution