Justin Bieber Gives Intimate Tour Of $8.5M Beverly Hills Home Before Declaring 'I Wanna Sell'

Also available on the NBC app

Welcome to Justin and Hailey Bieber's crib! The pop star gave a tour of his $8.5 million Beverly Hills home in a series of stunning photos shared to his Instagram. "Home vibes," the 25-year-old captioned the pics of the couple's modern and eclectic décor. The house features a cozy blue sofa and fluffy rugs as well as artwork inspired by Justin's clothing line, Drew House. The "Sorry" singer reportedly bought the sweet digs in March 2019, but it appears that's he's already looking to move!

Appearing: