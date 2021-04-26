Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber is facing some major backlash for his new 'do. The "Peaches" hitmaker took to Instagram to debut his bold hairstyle while soaking up some sun with wife Hailey Bieber - but some fans are calling Justin out for cultural appropriation. "It's not just hair. It’s cultural appropriation and it’s the second time he CHOSE to do it. He claims to love and care for black people and then does things that hurt them. It’s not just hair," one fan tweeted.

Appearing: