Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?! Not so fast. The model's husband, Justin Bieber, staged an elaborate April Fools' Day prank, going the extra mile to trick fans and celebs alike into thinking that the two were expecting their first child. Find out how Justin's stunt unfolded – and see the small details that clued followers in on the fact that it was all a joke.

