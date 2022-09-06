Justin Bieber is calling it quits on the remainder of his Justice World Tour. The 28-year-old singer announced Tuesday on his Instagram that he's pulling the plug on his performances scheduled through March 2023 so he can prioritize his health. "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better," he wrote.

