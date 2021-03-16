Main Content

Justin Bieber at 15 Tells Story Of Usher & Scooter Braun Discovering Him I The Vault

CLIP03/16/21

Justin Bieber, at 15, describes meeting Usher for the first time in this interview clip from Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” and how Usher didn’t initially want to hear him sing. Bieber also reveals how his path to superstardom was later solidified when Usher battled Justin Timberlake to sign him. Listen to the podcast to hear Bieber’s Access Hollywood interviews with the pop star from his teen years to his first-person perspective on how his mistakes from 2012 to 2014 lead him to the path he’s on now.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, justin bieber, the vault, bieber, Podcasts, Usher, justin timberlake, Scooter Braun
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.