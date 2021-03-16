Justin Bieber, at 15, describes meeting Usher for the first time in this interview clip from Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” and how Usher didn’t initially want to hear him sing. Bieber also reveals how his path to superstardom was later solidified when Usher battled Justin Timberlake to sign him. Listen to the podcast to hear Bieber’s Access Hollywood interviews with the pop star from his teen years to his first-person perspective on how his mistakes from 2012 to 2014 lead him to the path he’s on now.

News and Information Daytime Interview