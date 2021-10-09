Also available on the nbc app

Justin Bieber has his heart set on being a dad! In the new Amazon Prime Video documentary "Justin Bieber: Our World," the "Ghost" singer revealed a big upcoming goal of his is to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber. During a clip, Hailey asked Justin what intentions he wants to set for 2021. After thinking for a bit, he told her, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget."

