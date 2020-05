Also available on the NBC app

The Biebers can't keep their hands to themselves! Justin and Hailey packed on the PDA at the premiere event of the singer's new YouTube Originals docuseries "Seasons," marking the lovebirds' first joint red carpet as husband and wife. Just hours before the event, Justin admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that he had some doubts about popping the big question to his now-wife.

