Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Wedding: All The Details From Their Big Day

It's official! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have said "I do" for the second time, tying the knot in front of family and friends in South Carolina a little more than a year after their surprise courthouse ceremony. The couple reportedly exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in front of celebrity pals including Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun and Joan Smalls, but their loved ones were also on hand. Hailey's sister, Alaia Baldwin, and cousin Ireland Baldwin are said to have taken on bridesmaid duties, while Justin's parents Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber supported their famous son.

