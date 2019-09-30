Main Content

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had quite the rehearsal dinner. The duo arrived to the dinner at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina via speedboat, according to multiple posts on social media. The food at the shindig sounded amazing. "They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast," a source told People. Celeb guests at the soiree included Joan Smalls, Scooter Braun and Kendall Jenner, a source told E! News. And it looks like after the party they went bowling, if Kendall's IG story has anything to say about it. PHOTOS: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Out Here Proving Love Is Real!

