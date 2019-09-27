Justin And Hailey Bieber's Wedding: All The Details On Their Formal Ceremony

Also available on the NBC app

Justin and Hailey Bieber are almost ready to say "I do" again! TMZ reports the couple's formal wedding is set for Sept. 30 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina. Despite legally tying the knot at a New York City courthouse last year, the lovebirds wanted to get married in front of their family, friends and god. The bride's father Stephen Baldwin will walk her down the aisle, and R&B artist Daniel Caesar has reportedly been tapped to perform at the ceremony.

