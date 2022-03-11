Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail, 30 Months Probation For False Hate Crime Report

CLIP03/10/22

Jussie Smollett has received his sentence for falsely reporting a hate crime against himself in 2019. Judge James Linn sentenced the "Empire" actor to 30 months felony probation, the first 150 of which he will spend in county jail. The 39-year-old was also ordered to pay just over $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago and pay a fine of $25,000. Smollett maintained his innocence at the hearing and repeatedly emphasized that he was not suicidal.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Jussie Smollett, legal, sentencing, hate crime, false report, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.