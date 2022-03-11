Jussie Smollett has received his sentence for falsely reporting a hate crime against himself in 2019. Judge James Linn sentenced the "Empire" actor to 30 months felony probation, the first 150 of which he will spend in county jail. The 39-year-old was also ordered to pay just over $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago and pay a fine of $25,000. Smollett maintained his innocence at the hearing and repeatedly emphasized that he was not suicidal.

