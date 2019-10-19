Also available on the NBC app

A California jury has recommended that Michael Gargiulo, also known as the "Hollywood ripper," be sentenced to death after being found guilty on two counts of murder, including the 2001 killing of Ashton Kutcher's then-love interest Ashley Ellerin. Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl joins All Access co-host Mario Lopez to break down what comes next. Then, Alison moves on to Jodi Arias, who was sentenced to life for the murder of Travis Alexander in 2015 and is now reentering the headlines as her attorneys make an appeal for a new trial. Could her conviction be thrown out?

