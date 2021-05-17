Also available on the nbc app

Jurnee Smollett is thrilled to be back on the red carpet! The actress shares with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles how exciting it is to do interviews in person again and she shows off her silk jumpsuit complete with cutouts and pockets. Jurnee also reflects on the “magical” success of her acclaimed HBO series “Lovecraft Country” and how much it means for people to recognize the series. And, she teases her upcoming project “Lou” with J.J. Abrams and Allison Janney and reveals it’s her first time being an executive producer.

Appearing: