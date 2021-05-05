Also available on the nbc app

Juliette Porter is spilling the tea! The reality star chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming season of "Siesta Key," which returns Wednesday, May 12 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. Juliette explained that her feud with ex-best friend Kelsey Owens "hits the fan" this season and shared why they might never be on good terms again. Juliette also gave an update on her love life with boyfriend Sam and revealed why their relationship is not always "perfect."

