Access Hollywood is celebrating Latinx stars on the rise, and one to watch is 16-year-old Madison Reyes, who stars in Kenny Ortega's new Netflix show "Julie and the Phantoms." Kenny discovered Zac Efron for "High School Musical," and he says finding Madison was just like Zac all over again. Madison talked to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the amazing opportunity and getting to represent the Latinx community on the small screen.

