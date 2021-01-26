Also available on the nbc app

Julie Chrisley truly knows best! The reality star chatted with Access Hollywood about why her daughter Savannah Chrisley canceled her wedding to Nic Kerdiles and revealed where the two are now. Julie also got candid on how her famous family deals with all the drama, including their 2019 tax fraud charges. Plus, Julie, who is an paid spokesperson for Nutrisystem, revealed how she's keeping fit and active by using the program.

Appearing: