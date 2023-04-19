Main Content

Julie Andrews Gushes Over Her Decades-Long Friendship With Carol Burnett: 'She's A True Friend'

Carol Burnett is getting showered with so much love on her 90th birthday! In honor of her milestone birthday, NBC is hosting a special celebrating her legendary career in entertainment dubbed "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love." At the event's red carpet, Carol told Access Hollywood's special correspondent Jason Kennedy that she was a bit overwhelmed by all the love. Her longtime pal Julie Andrews also gushed over their friendship with Access Hollywood. "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" airs April 26 on NBC.

