Julie Andrews Almost Turned Down Iconic ‘Mary Poppins’ Role For This Reason

Julie Andrews was on “TODAY” promoting her new memoir and while chatting on the show she looked back on her iconic roles in “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and “Mary Poppins.” She explained that when Walt Disney first approached her about the role, she had to tell him she was pregnant! Luckily, the film’s pre-production period lasted as long as her pregnancy and we got to have Julie onscreen as the beloved character.

