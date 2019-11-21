Julie Andrews Admits She 'Was A Little Tart With [Her] Language' After Fall On 'Mary Poppins' Set

Also available on the NBC app

Julie Andrews' new memoir, "Home Work," sheds new light on her decades in Hollywood. Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall chatted with the acting legend about which of her iconic characters she most relates to, as well as her decision to go topless for a scene in her late husband Blake Edwards' movie "S.O.B." Julie also recalled the time she had a nasty fall while filming "Mary Poppins" and revealed that she "was a little tart with [her] language" when she hit the ground!

