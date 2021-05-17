Also available on the nbc app

Julianne Moore spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about starring in Stephen King’s “Lisey’s Story” on AppleTV+ and opened up about what attracted her to the upcoming thriller. She also looked back on some of her most iconic red carpet fashion looks over the years. In 2015, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Still Alice” but her memories about the evening are a little fuzzy, she said, “My husband actually walked me to the steps, that was the thing, he was so generous and he knew I was scared, you’re always scared in a long dress, going up steps, he helped me up the steps to the stage. It was kind of a blur after that but I was just happy, just really really happy.” “Lisey’s Story” premieres on AppleTV+ on June 4.

