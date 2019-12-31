Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Wants To 'Learn More About Intimacy' And His Sexuality In 2020

'A Quiet Place: Part II' Full Trailer
Brooks Laich has a big goal for 2020 – one that was likely inspired by his wife, Julianne Hough. Ahead of New Year's Eve, the hockey star shared a post on his Instagram Story with his resolutions for the year to come. Among his intentions, he pledged to "learn more about intimacy and my sexuality." Intimacy was a big theme in his and Julianne's year; not only did the two open up about their sex life on Brooks' "How Men Think" podcast, but Jules also revealed that she's "not straight" and doesn't label her sexuality.