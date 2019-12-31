Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Wants To 'Learn More About Intimacy' And His Sexuality In 2020

Also available on the NBC app

Brooks Laich has a big goal for 2020 – one that was likely inspired by his wife, Julianne Hough. Ahead of New Year's Eve, the hockey star shared a post on his Instagram Story with his resolutions for the year to come. Among his intentions, he pledged to "learn more about intimacy and my sexuality." Intimacy was a big theme in his and Julianne's year; not only did the two open up about their sex life on Brooks' "How Men Think" podcast, but Jules also revealed that she's "not straight" and doesn't label her sexuality.

Appearing: