Brooks Laich's sex life is on the back burner. The former ice hockey player, who is not quarantining with wife Julianne Hough during the coronavirus pandemic, recently admitted on his hit "How Men Think" podcast that he hasn't really craved sexual intimacy since he's been away in Idaho. "During this time, I’m not in the proximity to my wife. I'm not in the same room with her, and with what I'm doing here, that my sex drive wouldn't be at its peak," he said.

