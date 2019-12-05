Also available on the NBC app

Julianne Hough has Gabrielle Union's back. At the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 4, the dancer, actress and singer, alongside brother Derek Hough, tells Access Hollywood that though she hasn't spoken with her former "America's Got Talent" co-judge, she is happy Gabrielle is having productive discussions following her exit from the show. Julianne and Derek also tease what's ahead for their upcoming special "Holidays with the Houghs," and what seasonal traditions they're looking forward to continuing with their family.

