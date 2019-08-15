Julianne Hough Sets The Record Straight About Brooks Laich Sucking Her Toes: He Likes It, I Don't

Also available on the NBC app

Julianne Hough is setting the record straight! The dancer took a moment to clarify to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about something her hubby, Brooks Laich, claimed on a recent episode of his hit podcast "How Men Think." The NHL player expressed that Julianne is a fan of him sucking on her toes, but that isn't the exactly the case! Julianne told Access Hollywood that he likes it, but she doesn't.

Appearing: